FC Bayern’s most passionate supporters have already protested against the arrangement on several occasions; they are fundamentally opposed to this kind of multi-club ownership. At Racing, reactions to the takeover have been mixed. “Some fans are for it and some are against it,” noted Damian Herrera, a respected Uruguayan sports journalist, in a recent interview with SPOX. “Apart from a few disagreements on social media, however, I am not aware of any protests.”

Almost three years into the partnership, Herrera observes that “at first glance, not much has changed” at Racing. There have been investments in youth-development infrastructure, but no significant first-team signings. The club’s current success is built on home-grown talent rather than expensive transfers. According to Transfermarkt, Racing’s squad is valued at around €8 million, a fraction of Penarol’s €41 million.

Since the partnership began, several Racing players have moved to Europe. Last season, 25-year-old Tomás Verón Lupi played for Grasshoppers; he is currently back in Uruguay on loan, featuring for reigning champions Nacional. This winter, Anderson Rodríguez (19) and Mauro Marichal (18) joined Tirol. Both impressed at the Red&Gold Global Trophy, a tournament Bayern hosted for its partner clubs and guests at its campus in November.

Although no Racing graduate has broken into Bayern’s first-team squad just yet, another talent from the network has: Bara Sapoko Ndiaye of Gambinos Stars has already made three appearances, starting against FSV Mainz 05 at the weekend.