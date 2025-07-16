This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Trey Smith agrees to 4-year, $92 million extension with Chiefs, becomes NFL's highest-paid guard NFL The Chiefs and Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith have agreed to terms on a massive 4-year, $94 million extension. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The Chiefs Guard Smith agrees to record $94 million contract extension

It will carry $70 million in guaranteed money, making highest-paid Guard in NFL history

Named 2024 Pro Bowler & has been part of two Super Bowl-winning teams