Kansas City Chiefs v Carolina PanthersGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Trey Smith agrees to 4-year, $92 million extension with Chiefs, becomes NFL's highest-paid guard

NFL

The Chiefs and Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith have agreed to terms on a massive 4-year, $94 million extension.

  • The Chiefs Guard Smith agrees to record $94 million contract extension
  • It will carry $70 million in guaranteed money, making highest-paid Guard in NFL history
  • Named 2024 Pro Bowler & has been part of two Super Bowl-winning teams
