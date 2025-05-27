NFL 2025 International tickets: Fixture dates, how to buy tickets, international schedule & more

Everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL International Games including London, Brazil, Spain and a new fixture in Dublin.

International NFL fans, get yourselves ready. The NFL has announced its lineup of European and international games for the 2025 season. From September, you'll be able to see your favourite American Football teams venture to the likes of Berlin, London, Sao Paulo, Madrid, and newly added Dublin, Ireland.

With regular international NFL stomping grounds being seen across the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for London NFL tickets as well as São Paulo in Brazil, the game is only getting bigger as we speak. Now we can see teams take eachother on in some of the biggest stadiums across the international playing field, filling up stands and arenas with amped up fans wearing their best jerseys.

With tickets going live for sale from midday on May 29, you'll want to have fast fingers to secure your seat to some of the sell-out NFL games across the globe.

Fans who are keen to see the games unfold should be happy to know that you can now sign up to register for a chance to nab a ticket or two to the highly anticipated games. This is the chance for football fans across Europe and South America to experience the thrill of watching their favourite NFL teams play live on their home turf.

You don't want to miss out on these must-have tickets, so to make it even easier, we've got the low-down on everywhere you need to look to snap up tickets to this season's games. With promises to be more competitive than ever, we've got everything you need to know about the 2025 international series, including fixtures, stadiums and where to buy tickets.

How to buy tickets for the NFL International Games 2025?

If you're wondering why you can't find tickets, it's because the NFL International Games tickets haven't been released just yet. Fans can expect tickets to be released from midday on May 29 onwards, so keep your eyes peeled for those links to go live.

To find your favourite team's tickets, you'll want to sign up and register to buy tickets. You can purchase tickets for games via the NFL website or Ticketmaster for official tickets across all international matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on second-hand ticket websites like StubHub for your chance to get NFL International Tickets too. And, if you're buying through a third party, make sure to double-check all terms and conditions surrounding second-hand tickets on the official NFL website.

Register for tickets to the 2025 NFL International Games:

Wondering how you can secure your entry to some of the most highly anticipated NFL games of the season? You'll want to officially register and keep your eyes peeled for when those international tickets go live towards the end of May.

Here's exactly what you need to do to make sure you get first pick of those International NFL tickets:

The first step to purchasing general admission tickets to the 2025 NFL International Games is to register for tickets on the NFL website. Registration is free. Wait for the on-sale date: Once registration is done, you can create an account and enter your contact information. You will also be able to select the games you would like to attend and the number of tickets you would like to purchase.

Once registration is done, you can create an account and enter your contact information. You will also be able to select the games you would like to attend and the number of tickets you would like to purchase. Purchase your tickets: When the on-sale date arrives, you can purchase your tickets online. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so it is important to act quickly.

When the on-sale date arrives, you can purchase your tickets online. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so it is important to act quickly. Look for second-hand tickets: If you're struggling to get your hands on tickets, keep an eye on second-hand websites like StubHub for your chance to get a seat at one of the international games.

When are the 2025 NFL International Games?

With the introduction of the new Dublin, Ireland fixture, there are now seven international games to choose from, with three in London and one across each city of Dublin, São Paulo, Berlin and Madrid. Want the full details? Here is the full list of fixtures below.