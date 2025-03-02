+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia EaglesGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

When does the 2025 NFL regular season start? Scouting combine, free agency, draft, trades & other key dates

NFL

A complete preview of what lies ahead...

With Super Bowl LIX now in the rearview mirror, the 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing.

Naturally, fans are already counting down the days until all 32 teams hit the field again. And there's plenty to keep an eye on—from free agency and the draft to the start of spring workouts.

For now, the football world turns its attention to roster moves, rookie selections, and training camp before preseason action heats up in the heart of summer.

GOAL has a complete breakdown of the key dates and events on the NFL calendar.

When does the 2025 NFL regular season start?

The 2025 NFL regular season is set to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 4. Traditionally, the reigning Super Bowl champions open the campaign with a primetime showdown on the first Thursday after Labor Day, while the rest of the league takes the field over the weekend.

Last year, the NFL shook things up by scheduling a Week 1 clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Brazil on Friday night. That move saw games spread across Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday, marking a unique start to the season.

Whether the league sticks with a similar format or introduces new scheduling twists remains to be seen, but the NFL has made a habit of expanding its presence across the weekly calendar.

When is the NFL schedule release 2025?

As for the full schedule, it’s typically unveiled in the spring. While no official date has been confirmed, it’s usually released in May, once free agency and the draft provide a clearer picture of all 32 rosters.

NFL offseason calendar 2025

Event

Date

Franchise tag window opens

February 18

NFL Combine

February 24 to March 3

Franchise tag window closes

March 4

NFL legal tampering begins

March 10

NFL free agency, new league year

March 12

NFL league meetings

March 30 to April 2

Offseason workouts begin (for teams with new HCs)

April 7

Restricted free agent offer sheet deadline

April 18

Offseason workouts begin (for teams with returning HCs)

April 21

NFL Draft

April 24 to April 26

Fifth-year option deadline for 2022 first-round picks

May 1

Rookie minicamps

May 2-5 or May 9-12

NFL schedule release

Mid-May

Spring league meeting

May 20 to May 21

June 1 cuts

June 1

Franchise tag extension deadline

July 15

Training camp opens

Mid-to-Late July

NFL preseason begins

Early August

NFL roster cutdown

Late August

