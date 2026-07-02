Tottenham won't stop spending! Roberto De Zerbi targets Bournemouth superstar following impressive debut season in Premier League

Securing the services of the Cherries star will not be cheap, nor will it be an uncontested race. Bournemouth are understood to be reluctant to lose their prized asset and have reportedly placed a figure of at least £80 million on the head of the 20-year-old.

Spurs will also have to fend off interest from across north London and the continent. Arsenal and PSG are both keeping close tabs on the situation, meaning a bidding war could break out for a player who is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2030. Despite the competition, Spurs remain confident that their ambitious project under De Zerbi will be enough to lure the France U-21 international to the capital.