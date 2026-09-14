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Tottenham 26/27 home kit Nike
Renuka Odedra

Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Women

Everything you need to know about the new Tottenham Hotspur kits for the 2026-27 season.

The wait is over for Tottenham Hotspur supporters as the club’s new kit collection for the 2026-27 season has officially been unveiled. Nike’s latest lineup brings a striking mix of tradition and modern bold styling to North London, pairing a clean, classic Lilywhite home strip inspired by iconic Spurs kits of the mid-1980s with an eye-catching, high-energy away graphic design built for the future.

Tottenham Hotspur 26-27 kits at the club store Shop now
Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 kits at UmbroShop now

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about Tottenham Hotspur's new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.

  • Tottenham 26-27 Home kit Nike

    Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    The Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 home kit features the club's classic Lilywhite base. Still, it elevates it with a subtle, textured diagonal tonal stripe patterned directly into the fabric, a nod to the iconic mid-1980s Hummel designs. Deep navy blue handles the details on the collar, sleeve cuffs, side panels, and the embroidered club crest.

    Tottenham Hotspur 26-27 kits at the club store Shop now
    Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 kits at UmbroShop now



  • Tottenham 26-27 away kit Nike

    Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    In stark contrast to the minimalist home kit, the leaked 2026-27 away shirt introduces an incredibly vibrant and chaotic look. Nike has utilised a deep navy Obsidian base for the torso, but has completely covered the front panel in a high-energy, digital graphic pattern. This pattern consists of sharp, jagged diagonal lines that glow in neon shades of electric pink, purple, and bright orange, creating a high-speed, futuristic light effect.

    To maintain clarity against such a busy background, the Spurs crest, Nike Swoosh, and AIA sponsor logos are all rendered in stark, solid white, while the upper back of the shirt remains solid navy to ensure player names and numbers are easily legible.

    Tottenham Hotspur 26-27 kits at the club store Shop now
    Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 kits at UmbroShop now


  • Tottenham 2026-27 third kit Nike

    Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    The Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 third kit leans heavily into retro nostalgia, drawing inspiration from the club's iconic mid-to-late 1990s away strips with a vibrant "Psychic Purple" main body complemented by darker "New Orchid" accents.

    The jersey features subtle tonal geometric patterns alongside sleek dark purple vertical pinstripes running down the front and back, capped off with a classic fold-over polo collar lined with white piping.

    Tottenham Hotspur 26-27 kits at the club store Shop now
    Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 kits at UmbroShop now


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