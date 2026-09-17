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‘Stars need to align’ for Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice to achieve what Steven Gerrard & Frank Lampard couldn’t - with Michael Owen talking Ballon d’Or bids
Owen was the last Englishman to win Ballon d'Or
Ex-Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Owen knows what it takes to earn that kind of recognition. As things stand, he remains the last Englishman - and only the fourth in total - to top the Ballon d’Or vote. He did so back in 2001.
Harry Kane is hoping to bring that 25-year barren run to a close, with the prolific Bayern Munich striker very much in the running for ‘best player in the world’ billing. He plundered 61 goals at club level last season, while adding a further 12 efforts to that tally as captain of his country.
Those numbers, which put the evergreen 33-year-oldin Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo territory, and considered to have seen him put one hand on the 2026 Ballon d’Or. There are, however, a number of other serious contenders.
Bellingham and Rice are both on the latest list of nominees, but neither the Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ or Arsenal title winner are considered to be frontrunners. Their time may come, with impressive individual standards being maintained, with the biggest of domestic, continental and international trophies still up for grabs.
Some legendary predecessors - such as Gerrard and Lampard - never got their moment in the sun when it comes to Ballon d’Or polls, despite winning Premier League and Champions League prizes between them, so can Rice or Bellingham go a few steps further?
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How do Rice & Bellingham get their hands on the Golden Ball?
Asked if fate will play a serious part in the respective Golden Ball bids of two all-action midfielders, Owen - who now serves as Casino.org's ambassador, helping British players compare the best online casinos selected for UK players - told GOAL: “You just said it, the stars need to align. You need to be, obviously, an exceptional player, but in an exceptional team, winning exceptional trophies - the stars really do have to align. That's the key to it.
“You look at the points that they say are voted on, and that's it. They're the thing. So, you can't be an absolute outstanding player in a team that wins nothing, or more to the point, with no achievement.
“You could say somebody like [Kylian] Mbappe has won nothing this season so why are they in it? But then when you look at it, and he's been the top goalscorer in the Champions League, the top goalscorer in La Liga, and the top goalscorer in the World Cup. It's pretty impressive, no mean feats any of those. So, that's the line.
“The stars really do have to align. But the likes of the people that you mentioned there, in particular Jude Bellingham, that’s got a bit of stardust about him, then absolutely. He’s playing at the right team that can win the right trophies, and if he is the starring role, starring performer in England having a good major tournament, then that's the type of thing that can win you it.”
Superstars from England expected to be contenders
Another former Three Lions international, Gareth Barry, has previously told GOAL when asked who will be the next Englishman to hoist the Ballon d’Or aloft: “Unfortunately, Bellingham, he's been great since he's been at Real Madrid and done great things, but, obviously, the injuries are probably costing him at the minute.
“For me, Declan Rice has been the best midfielder in Europe - most consistent. His numbers keep getting better and better. Having gone from that holding midfielder to the number eight, he's been sensational. Plus, you've got his set pieces. For me, he's the best midfielder in Europe.
“And Harry Kane, his numbers are incredible. So, those players, they have to be in every conversation. But, then it's about winning trophies. If you want to win the Ballon d'Or, unfortunately, it's not all about the individual success and the numbers. You have to be in a team that goes and wins trophies.”
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Prolific Kane the favourite to win Ballon d'Or in 2026
Kane did not win the Champions League or World Cup in 2026 - having endured semi-final heartache in both of those competitions - but it may be his time to win the Ballon d’Or as individual exploits cannot be ignored. He also won the Bundesliga title and German Cup with Bayern, so is not entirely without major silverware.
Bellingham and Rice should come into contention for future awards, given the ability that they possess, and it would be a major surprise if another two decades or so were to pass before another star of the English game takes up a standing at the very top of the global game.
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