Tottenham have enjoyed an incredibly busy summer transfer window so far as they look to build a formidable team. Andy Robertson and Marco Senesi have already arrived as free agents, while Jan Paul van Hecke joined from Brighton for £52m.

Tonali and Fernandes will join an already deep Tottenham midfield that currently includes Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

However, Bergvall has recently informed the club of his strong desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere. Adding Tonali to this mix provides crucial experience and undeniable quality, ensuring Tottenham have the necessary depth to compete fiercely on multiple fronts.