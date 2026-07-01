Revealed: Weekly wage Sandro Tonali has agreed with Tottenham as latest offer gets closer to Newcastle's massive transfer fee demand

Tonali’s agent has never been shy about discussing a potential departure. Speaking back in March regarding a move to a top-tier European club, Riso said: “Exactly, that was the goal from the moment he went to England - to try to make him a star player. I think he’s the Italian footballer with one of the highest values in the world. The deal came about because a club like Newcastle, with unlimited financial resources, had decided to invest in Sandro. We considered the idea of having the player play in a higher-level league.”

Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson also addressed the possibility of star departures earlier this year. He stated: "We think through what players might or might not want to do this summer. But if an Isak-like scenario presents itself again, any player under contract is going to leave on our terms and we’re going to maximise the opportunity that might represent for the club."