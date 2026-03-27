Unleash Sam Kerr! Chelsea can't afford to bench star striker any longer after lighting up Asian Cup

Sporting the captain's armband for the host nation, Kerr netted four times in six games as the Matildas reached the final of the tournament, completing some unfinished business after her role in the home World Cup in 2023 was limited due to a calf strain. She still showed glimpses of her brilliance then, most notably with a stunning strike against England in the semi-finals, but this time she was really able to show what she is all about, with only two players at the Asian Cup outscoring her.

In a season largely characterised by a lack of clinical finishing, Bompastor has lamented the injuries her Chelsea side have had to deal with. Mayra Ramirez, who led the line for the Blues for most of last year, sustained a hamstring issue in pre-season that required surgery and may rule her out for the entirety of 2025-26. Catarina Macario, now on the brink of a record-breaking move to the San Diego Wave, hasn't played since Christmas. Aggie Beever-Jones, too, has suffered with smaller injuries, meaning summer signing Alyssa Thompson has often played more centrally than perhaps suits her, with Lauren James, another player who has spent time on the sidelines, also playing as a false nine.

But Kerr has shown over the past few weeks that, having only returned from a 20-month injury lay-off of her own at the start of the season, she is fit and firing and in a position to be the leading figure in this Chelsea attack again. Her future may not lay with the Blues, with reports suggesting she will leave the club this summer, but what she can provide in the final two months of this season remains huge.