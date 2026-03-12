Millie Bright ruled out of League Cup final as Chelsea dealt more bad injury news but Sonia Bompastor can welcome key figure back for Man Utd clash

However, perhaps in a way that sums up Chelsea's season, there was more bad news than good news in Bompastor's presser on the injury front. Mayra Ramirez has not played all season because of a hamstring issue that was sustained in pre-season and required surgery, and it appears she may not get on the pitch again until the new campaign after the Chelsea boss revealed she has suffered another setback in her recovery.

"Mayra was progressing well but she picked up a new injury in her rehab again," Bompastor explained. "It's been a tough season for her. I'm not sure we will see her until the end of the season, unfortunately. She's struggling mentally. That's normal. It's been a bit of a season for her with injuries and sometimes it's difficult to explain everything. I spoke with her yesterday. She's really low right now, that's normal, but everyone in the club is making sure we are supporting her in the right way and we are providing her what she needs."

Meanwhile, England defender Niamh Charles and United States forward Catarina Macario both also remained sidelined, with no timeframe on their returns.

"Niamh is still struggling a little bit with her ankle," Bompastor said. "I think she's still describing some pain and discomfort, not having a stable ankle. So I think we are sometimes making some progress, but when we are getting to a point where she is close to getting back to training sessions, I think we make some steps back. It's not going in a progressive way. It's unfortunate. For now, I don't have any timeframe and the same with Cat Macario. She's not making any progress and I don't have any timeframe on Cat as well, which is unfortunate."