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'This is your job!' - Roberto Martinez accused of trying to be Cristiano Ronaldo's friend as Portugal boss is torn apart for not substituting his captain during woeful World Cup opener
Martinez accused of playing favourites
Portugal entered the tournament as firm favourites, but their inability to overcome DR Congo has triggered a fierce debate regarding Martinez’s tactical bravery. Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino led the charge, suggesting that Martinez’s decision-making was influenced more by personal sentiment than sporting merit.
"I’m trying to be as kind as I can… but he [Ronaldo] was really off it. And he just looks like time has caught up with him. He hasn’t got the pace. He’s not even got the energy to pick up the ball," Cascarino told talkSPORT.
"He offered nothing to the Portuguese team. I can’t believe Martinez has kept him on. I’m thinking, 'This is your job - does he just want to keep friends with Ronaldo? Do you want to stay on his side?' You’ve got to take people off. If that’s the decision that improves the team and gives the best chance of winning, you’ve got to make it as a manager. And I know he’s going to leave at the end of this term. This felt like it’s a manager just going, 'I’m gonna stay pals with my mate Ronaldo'."
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Henry slams Ronaldo's selfishness
While Cascarino attacked the management, Thierry Henry focused on the Al-Nassr striker's tactical discipline. The Arsenal legend argued that Ronaldo's obsession with individual records was detrimental to the team's structure. Henry said: "One thing that's important, people, please at home: the team needs to score, not you need to score." He highlighted a specific second-half moment where Ronaldo's movement blocked a clear path for Bruno Fernandes.
The statistics from the night in Houston were damning for the 41-year-old, who failed to register a single shot on target. His scoreless run in major tournaments has now extended to 10 consecutive matches, yet he continues to chase history. By appearing in Houston, he equalled Lionel Messi’s record for appearances in six different World Cup finals, though his individual milestones were overshadowed by Portugal's inability to defeat a team sitting significantly lower in the FIFA rankings.
Ronaldo defends result after frustration
Despite the criticism, the Portugal captain remained defiant when addressing the media. After storming down the tunnel, he eventually spoke to reporters, downplaying the idea that Portugal had lacked quality or effort. When asked what was missing from the performance, he offered a blunt retort: "What was missing? Nothing was missing, this is football. Portugal could have won, but also could have lost. It could have gone either way."
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Pressure mounts ahead of Uzbekistan clash
The result in Group K leaves Portugal with little room for error as they prepare for their second match against Uzbekistan. Martinez now faces a massive dilemma regarding his starting line-up and his willingness to substitute his most famous player if things go south again. With Colombia also waiting in the wings for their final group encounter, the European giants run the risk of an early exit if they cannot find a more fluid attacking rhythm that does not rely solely on an ageing Ronaldo.
The stats from the DR Congo draw suggest a team in need of a spark, having managed only one shot on target in 90 minutes despite dominating possession. While Ronaldo remains 31 goals away from his target of 1,000 career goals, his current form suggests that personal targets may be coming at the expense of national team success. Martinez’s "job," as Cascarino put it, will be to decide whether he is the manager of a team or merely a caretaker for a legend's final bow.
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