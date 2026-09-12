Revealed: Why Richarlison's dream transfer to Vasco da Gama collapsed as Tottenham striker speaks out on failed move

Addressing Vasco fans via a personal Instagram video, Richarlison explained that he rejected other approaches to prioritise a move to Rio de Janeiro. However, he claimed the transfer broke down because of his current employers.

"Other offers were made to me but I made it very clear I wanted to join Vasco until December," Richarlison stated. "Unfortunately, Tottenham set a limit on the loan, which is why it didn’t work out. I think I’ll be at Sao Januario (Vasco’s stadium) soon, and in Barreira, and you know how fond I am of you all.

"One day I’m going to make this dream come true; it’s my dream, my grandfather’s dream, and my family’s dream. I’m speaking from the heart here because I really wanted to play for Vasco."



