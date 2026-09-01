Richarlison lashes out at Tottenham as 'beloved' Everton return stalls over bitter financial dispute

The forward voiced his frustration across an emotional string of social media posts: "After everything I've been through in the last few years, I decided that NEVER AGAIN would anyone decide my future for me. I went through a lot of bad things during that time, and almost all of them happened because of decisions made by other people.

"Pressure, threats, retaliation, none of that scares me. I've been through worse things... believe me! I've always made it clear, at every opportunity, that any move of mine to another place would also have to be good for the club.

"If it wasn't, I would never accept it... just like I didn't accept it when everything here was falling apart and they needed me. I stayed and gave my life. So, I hope they treat my situation with the same respect that I've always had for the Spurs and for all the people who worked with me during this period. Just don't try to decide for me."