Everton agree €50m deal for AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun as USMNT star nears Premier League return

Everton have taken a decisive step in the final hours of the summer transfer window by agreeing a deal to sign Balogun from AS Monaco. The move represents a major statement of intent for David Moyes’s side, who have been desperate to find a consistent source of goals following a period of significant upheaval in their forward line.

The deal is structured to reflect the 25-year-old’s high potential and his successful stint in Ligue 1. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have settled on a €45m €45m fixed fee, €5m add-ons and sell-on clause, ensuring Monaco are compensated for their investment while Everton land one of the most promising strikers in world football.