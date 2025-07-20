Replace Luka Modric, sell Rodrygo and the six transfer moves Real Madrid must make to complete Xabi Alonso's summer rebuild after Club World Cup disappointment

There's still a number of key areas for Los Blancos to address before they can consider their summer revamp complete

Xabi Alonso was in damage control mode after Real Madrid were knocked out of the Club World Cup. He described Los Blancos' loss to PSG as the final game of the 2025 season and pointed out that the real work starts a couple of weeks on from then, once Madrid have had time to rest and he can properly evaluate his squad.

The Club World Cup did, however, put into perspective how much of an issue he may well have. Madrid are full of world-class individuals, but lack in cohesion and their squad depth is shallow in a few areas. The signing of Alvaro Carreras has addressed one of those issues - bringing in a solid left-back - but as the summer drags on, there is a lingering sense that this Madrid rebuild isn't quite finished.

Indeed, there remain some missing pieces. Luka Modric's departure has left a need for a veteran presence, while they still have a Rodrygo issue to sort out, with the Brazilian's future remaining far from certain. Away from that issue, it's hard to imagine Alonso wouldn't welcome further reinforcements with open arms, with left-wing being the only area where Madrid are truly blessed with options.

So what comes next in the summer rebuild? GOAL takes a look at where Los Blancos' priorities should lie...