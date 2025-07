This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Lucas Vazquez to follow Luka Modric's path to Serie A as veteran full-back approaches Juventus after Real Madrid exit L. Vazquez L. Modric Juventus Real Madrid Serie A Transfers Lucas Vazquez has finally left Real Madrid after 18 years with the team. It looks like his boat could head to Italy to play against Luka Modric. Juventus offered Vazquez after Real Madrid exit

Salary demands could delay or block transfer

Played 402 games and won five UCL titles Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Real Madrid Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe