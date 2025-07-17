Huge Liverpool transfer boost! Arsenal ready to pull plug on Rodrygo chase as Gunners aim to complete deals for Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke with Reds given free run at Real Madrid star Rodrygo Arsenal Liverpool Real Madrid Premier League Transfers

Liverpool’s chances of signing Rodrygo have been handed a major boost as Arsenal are ready to walk away from a potential €90 million (£78m/$104m) deal for the Real Madrid forward. The Gunners have shifted their focus to securing Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke, leaving the Reds with a clearer path to land the Brazilian superstar this summer.