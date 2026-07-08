Portugal should never have allowed Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo to waste a golden generation's opportunity to win a World Cup

Of course, that's not to say that millions of fans across the globe weren't bitterly disappointed by the death of Ronaldo's World Cup "dream". Even he had thought it was all over for him after the personal catastrophe that was Qatar 2022 - and yet he managed to make it to a sixth finals at 41 years of age, which is, objectively, an incredible achievement, testament to his remarkable resilience and famous fitness regimen.

"He is a genius, a superstar," Rooney said of his former Manchester United team-mate on BBC Sport. "What he has given to football is something very rare. He will be disappointed because he believed he could win this tournament."

However, the only other person who shared that belief was Roberto Martinez - and that's the only truly sad thing about Portugal's early elimination, the fact that one individual was repeatedly allowed to put his own interests ahead of those of the team, and indeed an entire nation.