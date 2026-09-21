'One last match' - Lionel Messi shares emotional message as Argentina prepare for his final appearance

Messi took to social media to share a poignant message ahead of his final appearance for Argentina, simply stating: "One last match. A jersey for a lifetime."

In a newly released video, he is seen replacing a standard national team shirt with a special Adidas Argentina jersey featuring his name and iconic No.10 in gold, before picking up a pair of white boots. Lionel Scaloni has included Messi in the squad to face Benin on October 6 at El Monumental, which holds 84,000 spectators. This match serves as an official tribute to Messi, who announced his international retirement in August.