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Nico Williams wants a lifetime contract at Athletic Club as ex-Barcelona target dismisses further transfer talk
Williams pledges ultimate loyalty to Basque giants
The talented Basque forward became the primary focus of a long-running transfer saga last summer amid intense interest from Barcelona before choosing to sign a long-term extension in Bilbao. Speaking from Spain's international training base in Chattanooga, Williams underlined his complete commitment to the club's hierarchy. He clarified that his long-term future rests entirely in the hands of the board, though his personal preference is to remain a one-club man.
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Forward dismisses transfer speculation
Williams made his affection for the Los Leones completely clear during a recent appearance on Cadena Ser’s popular sports programme El Larguero. The winger explained that his immediate priority is to show his gratitude to the fans who have supported him throughout a turbulent year.
Williams stated: “I am very comfortable at Athletic. The first thing I want to do is repay the affection they have given me this year. I would like to see out my entire contract - I’d sign up for that right now - but in football, anything can happen. If the club wants to get rid of me, then I’ll have to leave, but if it were up to me, I’d sign up to be there for the rest of my life.”
Injuries disrupt domestic campaign
The forward has endured an incredibly challenging domestic campaign blighted by severe fitness issues, including a painful bout of osteitis pubis that ruled him out of a crucial European semi-final. After recovering, a subsequent muscular injury sustained during a clash with Valencia forced him to miss three consecutive matches against Espanyol, Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, though national team boss Luis de la Fuente maintained complete faith in his capabilities.
Williams added: “There are injuries that just leave you shattered. Pubalgia is incredibly frustrating because one day you see the light at the end of the tunnel, and the next day you feel terrible. It can drag on indefinitely, but I have already recovered from that.
“This injury is different because there is a fixed recovery time of three or four weeks. Right now I feel good, but obviously, there is a risk of relapse; the muscle might be fatigued and tear again. But the boss gives plenty of reassurance and confidence to those of us who are in this phase.
“The plan was for me to get a few minutes to find my match sharpness, which is very important. The boss gave me those minutes, and I am very grateful for the opportunity and to keep building up my rhythm."
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Peak fitness targets looming
Following their frustrating 0-0 opening draw against Cape Verde where Williams only featured as an 86th-minute substitute, Spain desperately need a positive result on Sunday against Saudi Arabia as the winger battles to build match sharpness and convince the technical staff he is ready to start.
Williams concluded: “I think I will be at 100% before the knockout stages, just in time for the match against Uruguay. We are trying to speed up the recovery process, though with a certain level of caution. Regaining that sharpness after being out for so long is tough, but I think I’ll be fine for the Uruguay game. I need to get into the rhythm against Saudi Arabia, but the boss is the one who decides how many minutes I’ll play.
"For me, when coming back from an injury, it’s better to start the game so I can get into the same rhythm as my opponents and teammates, but I'll be happy with whatever role I get."