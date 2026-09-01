GOAL
Nico O'Reilly lifts lid on his aim to win a historic quadruple with Man City this season & makes promise about his next goal celebration
O'Reilly's quadruple dream
O'Reilly, who became a regular for club and country last season after initially bursting onto the scene in 2024, is hungry for more silverware at City, where he's looking to add to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup he won with the club in the 2025-26 campaign.
Indeed, it was the 21-year-old's two goals at Wembley back in March 2026 that broke the deadlock and downed Premier League champions Arsenal to secure the Carabao Cup. When asked by Akinfenwa to reveal his goals for the new season, a confident and ambitious O'Reilly replied: "I've got a few. Prem (Premier League). Champions League. Carabao Cup again. FA Cup again."
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'Play with fun, go out there and enjoy it'
O'Reilly was given his bow by Pep Guardiola as City faced United in the 2024 Community Shield, with the academy graduate starting in a midfield role at Wembley. Bernardo Silva's late strike would take the game to penalties, with City triumphing 7-6 in the shootout, and, reflecting on the day and what he would tell himself if he could replay that special day, O'Reilly said: "I'd say [to myself] just embrace it and enjoy the moment more.
"A young player coming through, nervous. It was crazy. I was a bit nervous, it was a bit scary but looking back I'd say just enjoy it, take it all in, special day, play with fun, go out there and enjoy it."
Beast Mode celebration incoming
O'Reilly may not have a signature celebration just yet but having scored 14 goals in all competitions in his burgeoning career to date, there will undoubtedly be plenty of opportunities to perfect a routine.
And Akinfenwa issued a challenge to the City superstar, asking if he would be up for replicating his infamous 'Beast Mode' muscle pose the next time he finds the back of the net - providing it's not against his team, Liverpool.
The England full-back replied: "Is that what you'd like? Yeah, I've got you."
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