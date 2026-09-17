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Michael Carrick confident of Man Utd resurgence ahead of crucial Fulham clash despite historic Carabao Cup collapse
A night of historic failure at Old Trafford
Despite a lightning-fast start that saw teenager Shea Lacey score on his full debut followed by a Mason Mount strike, United managed to surrender a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Brighton. It was the first time since 1976 that a Red Devils side had thrown away a two-goal advantage to lose at the Theatre of Dreams, and the fans let their feelings be known.
A visibly shellshocked Carrick struggled to explain the drop in performance during his post-match media duties. "The way we started the game, 20-25 minutes into the game in such a good position, playing well, doing all the things that we wanted to do and then it feels like it's a long time ago. The feeling at the start of the game to the feeling at the end of the game couldn't have been further apart," the United boss admitted.
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Carrick maintains belief amidst mounting pressure
Despite the toxic atmosphere and the fact that he has become one of the favourites with bookmakers to be the next Premier League manager sacked, Carrick remains steadfast in his belief that he can rectify the situation. Having taken over a struggling side in January and steered them to an impressive third-place finish last term, he believes the core quality of the squad remains intact.
Addressing the scrutiny regarding his job security, Carrick remained defiant about the potential for a swift turnaround. "Of course we can turn it around," he stated firmly. "We've got some really good players and it feels bad at the moment because we haven't had a great week, or two or three weeks. But it doesn't mean you can't win another game of football quickly, so there's that side of it. I mean, the players have shown before what they're capable of doing and we have as a group."
The looming challenge at Craven Cottage
The fixture list offers no respite for the under-fire head coach, with a crucial trip to face Fulham at Craven Cottage looming large before the international break. Fulham, currently sitting 18th in the table, are managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, who is also under immense pressure having failed to secure a league win since his summer appointment. This clash is being framed as a "must-win" for both managers, but for Carrick, the stakes feel even higher given the stature of the club and the historical weight of the Brighton defeat.
"It's all about what you do next and dealing with the moments, and the ups and the downs. We've certainly got to deal with this moment in a good way," he explained.
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Restoring the winning habit
The ultimate goal for United remains a return to the top table of English and European football, but Carrick is focusing on the basics of stringing results together in the short term. He has urged his side to simplify their approach and rediscover the winning habit that defined their surge up the table during the second half of last season. Carrick sent a clear message to the fans and his squad about the road ahead.
"We've got to get back to being on a good run," he added. "That's as simple as it gets. We've got to win football matches and we can do, and I fully believe we will do. But obviously we've got to do it pretty quick and Sunday is the starting point."
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