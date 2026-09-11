'The first two goals were gifts' - Martin Demichelis slams RB Leipzig defensive collapse in heavy Champions League defeat to Como

Leipzig head coach Demichelis offered a scathing assessment in the mixed zone after witnessing his backline hand the hosts cheap opportunities. Ridle Baku's failed clearance allowed Baturina to open the scoring before the Croatian playmaker sliced open Castello Lukeba's defence with a through ball for Douvikas to double Como's lead.

Reflecting on his side's defensive capitulation, the manager admitted: "It's difficult to give a proper analysis right now. The opponent was much better than us. We needed a better structure against the ball, which wasn't the case. The first two goals were gifts. You can't defend like that at this level."