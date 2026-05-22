Marcus Rashford snubs Man Utd as he thanks Unai Emery and Hansi Flick for support in 'tough' times after being named in England's World Cup squad

The forward reacted to the announcement on social media and admitted the disappointment of missing Euro 2024 became a driving force in his comeback. In expressing his gratitude to Villa and Barca, however, he noticeably omitted United from his statement, having endured a tumultuous spell at the club before his eventual exit.

"Today marks a full-circle moment for me, from despair to jubilation," he wrote on social media. "Missing out on that [2024] Euros squad helped me grow both as a player and a person, and most importantly, gave me a goal to work towards. Thank you so much for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to pull on the shirt at the World Cup.

He added: "Special thanks to Unai, Hansi, Thomas, Aston Villa, Barcelona and England for believing in me when things got tough."



