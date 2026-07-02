Man City reach Elliot Anderson agreement with Nottingham Forest as midfielder prepares to complete big-money transfer after World Cup

The deal for the highly-rated midfielder has moved rapidly despite his ongoing international commitments. Anderson is currently away on international duty with England, competing at the World Cup, but the logistical hurdles of a transfer have not slowed the process down. According to official club communications, Anderson has completed a medical in Kansas while with the Three Lions squad.

While the physical examinations are now out of the way, the finishing touches on the move will be put on hold until the tournament concludes. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England. This suggests that while all major hurdles have been cleared, the official unveiling in a City shirt will have to wait until the player's summer schedule allows for a trip to the North West.