AFP
'It's a joke!' - Sevilla boss Luis Garcia blasts Ballon d'Or snub for Barcelona star Raphinha after incredible hat-trick
Sevilla boss questions omission
Genuine bewilderment filled the media room as Garcia vented his disbelief at the visiting captain being completely overlooked for the world's premier individual accolade. The Sevilla manager questioned how voters could disregard such sensational output from a decisive forward who continually dictates high-profile encounters. The opposing dugout's candid admission quickly became the main topic of discussion after Saturday's intense match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
- AFP
Visiting talisman earns plaudits
Despite watching his side succumb to a home defeat, Garcia did not hesitate to champion the electric forward who had terrorised his backline throughout the evening. The Spanish tactician stressed that omitting the Blaugrana skipper merely reinforced his long-standing scepticism regarding the true credibility of modern individual honours.
Blasting the prestigious shortlist before reporters during his post-match press conference, Garcia insisted: "It's a joke that he's not even nominated for the Ballon d'Or. He is a match winner, that's why I don't believe in these prizes. He does everything."
Snub triggers widespread debate
The glaring absence of both Raphinha and team-mate Pedri ahead of the 70th gala in London has ignited fierce discussion, particularly with the Brazilian regularly producing match-winning heroics. While acknowledging the sheer quality of the Liga leaders, Garcia took immense pride in his players, who had initially taken the lead through Youssouf Fofana after 19 minutes.
Reviewing the visitors' supreme standards while praising his squad's application, Garcia added: "Barcelona are playing at the top level, although what interests me is Sevilla. Barca had to be at their best to beat us today. I am proud of the lads."
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International break halts momentum
The halt in domestic action offers Sevilla an invaluable window to regroup and recalibrate before resuming their chase for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, Raphinha travels to link up with Brazil for high-profile international friendlies against Australia and India. The Catalan giants will be desperate for their talismanic captain to return fully fit to preserve their unblemished domestic winning streak.
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