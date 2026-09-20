Brazil's Raphinha has been one of Barcelona's most prominent weapons this season, following his unprecedented goalscoring explosion.

Hansi Flick has succeeded in deploying Raphinha through the middle as a centre-forward, plugging the gap left by the exits of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

The plan has worked. Raphinha has turned into a relentless goal machine, scoring 14 goals in his first 8 matches this season across all competitions, with a total of 626 minutes played.

Twelve goals put him top of the La Liga scoring charts, and he added two more in Barcelona's 5-1 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Sport newspaper report that Raphinha faces a 34,000-kilometre trek from next Monday to play two friendlies with Brazil in Australia and a third in India. On his last two call-ups with the national team, he came back injured.

Right now the Brazilian is enjoying an exceptional spell in front of goal. He has never shone this powerfully before. Flick's ideas have made him a complete forward, having spotted the spirit, quality, finishing ability and passion needed to play as an out-and-out striker.

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