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Liverpool struggles 'not an easy period' for Florian Wirtz but Germany star reveals how Julian Nagelsmann changed his perspective on Anfield situation
Initial struggles with Liverpool
Speaking to the German broadcaster Sportschau, Wirtz reflected on his initial difficulties after making the highly anticipated €125 million switch to England. Liverpool have immense expectations for the 22-year-old, but his disappointing early performances drew intense criticism.
He explained that adapting to the pace required extra effort behind the scenes to compete with robust defenders. Despite the immense pressure to justify his price tag and replicate his previous success, the attacker acknowledged that the trying months on Merseyside were a necessary test to build his character and strength for the future.
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Crucial advice from the national team boss
When results and individual performances were lacking, the head coach of the national team remained a steadfast ally. Nagelsmann has been vocal in his support, arguing that the public backlash was unjustified for a young player navigating a major career shift.
The midfielder credited his manager for helping him maintain perspective during the darkest moments, saying: "It was not an easy period. Julian Nagelsmann told me that it is also good that things don't always go upwards. That you also have a dent once in a while and become stronger because of it. That's how I see it now, that it has made me a bit stronger."
Physical growth and improved confidence
One of the primary obstacles for the playmaker was the sheer intensity of the English top flight. He had to learn how to absorb contact and hold onto the ball against aggressive opponents. "I had to come up against resistance and adapt. I had to learn to become stronger and hold onto the ball. I notice that I am at a good physical level," he noted.
This increased robustness was on full display when his country secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Switzerland in an international friendly.
He dominated the match by scoring two goals and providing two assists, including a stunning strike to make it 3-2, which he proudly described as his "most beautiful goal" to date, looking entirely revitalised.
"For Germany, I could never put my stamp on a game like that. For Germany, it was my best game."
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What next for Wirtz?
Following his stellar international display, Wirtz is preparing for a friendly fixture against Ghana on March 30 before returning to domestic duties. Despite his early struggles, he has already amassed 40 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing six goals and nine assists.
Liverpool face a daunting schedule upon his return. They have a massive FA Cup quarter-final tie away to Manchester City on April 4, followed closely by a crucial Champions League quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain on April 8. The Reds then return to league action at home against Fulham on April 11.