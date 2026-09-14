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Liverpool have 'NO HOPE' this season! Emmanuel Petit issues brutal verdict on £123m signing Bradley Barcola and Reds' top-four chances
Barcola warned over PSG style
Barcola arrived at Anfield with a massive reputation and a price tag that could eventually reach a staggering £123 million, making him the second most expensive signing in Liverpool's history. However, former France international Emmanuel Petit believes the winger has a steep learning curve ahead of him if he wants to succeed under the bright lights of the English top flight.
Petit is adamant that the former Lyon man cannot simply replicate what he did in Ligue 1. "Bradley Barcola needs to learn a different way of playing," Petit told Boyle Sports. "Paris Saint-Germain play a very specific type of football. It’s in their DNA, how they respond to the position of the ball, everything is like an automation.
"Liverpool are different but Barcola will bring them something they have been missing for the last two seasons: a man capable of running with the ball, taking the space behind the defenders, trying to break through into the final third and get one on one at all times. That kind of player can be dangerous every time they touch the ball."
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The mental pressure of £123m
While Barcola showed flashes of his talent during a midweek Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, the transition to a more physical and direct style of play remains his biggest hurdle. Petit questioned whether the youngster possesses the psychological fortitude to handle the scrutiny that follows a nine-figure transfer fee.
"Is Barcola going to play the same way he played for Paris Saint-Germain? No, because Liverpool don’t play the same way, but he will play with that same ability," Petit explained. "The only question is whether he has the mental strength to cope with the price tag of his transfer. We will have to see on that."
Petit added: "He now has the chance to do that for Liverpool, and he needs to make an impact straight away. They cannot wait on him like Florian Wirtz or Alexander Isak.
"I think Barcola is a player who will adapt very quickly to Liverpool. That’s what happened at Paris Saint-Germain when he left Lyon. It took him a couple of weeks but then he was showing his great ability."
Liverpool and United written off
Beyond the individual struggles of Barcola, the wider outlook for the Merseyside giants appears bleak according to Petit’s assessment. Liverpool have already dropped points in three of their opening four Premier League fixtures, a worrying trend for a side that finished fifth last term.
"Liverpool and Manchester United have no hope this season," the World Cup winner remarked bluntly. "They are conceding too many goals just like Chelsea but I was even less convinced about both clubs and what they did in the transfer market.
"They are both missing players and it’s hard to see how they can be favoured to finish in the top four, especially together. They may fight over that last place after Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, but that place may go to another team."
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A season of struggle ahead
The pessimistic forecast highlights the growing gap between the current frontrunners and the traditional heavyweights who are currently in transition. While Barcola was brought in to provide a new dimension to an attack that had grown somewhat predictable, the lack of balance in other areas of the squad remains a glaring issue for the Anfield hierarchy.
For now, the focus remains on Barcola’s development and his ability to shed his PSG habits in favour of the high-intensity demands of the Premier League. The winger has the raw attributes to be a game-changer, but as Petit warns, the mental aspect of the game will be just as important as his technical skill.
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