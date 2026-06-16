Leicester appoint ex-Rangers & Southampton boss Russell Martin after relegation to League One

The new manager expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to stabilise the former top-flight champions and immediately targeted a culture shift. He stated: "I’m delighted to be here and excited to begin working with the players and staff.

"This is a club with great history, strong support and high expectations, and I'm looking forward to getting to know the club, the city and the supporters. My immediate focus is on the team: building strong relationships, setting clear standards and creating performances that Leicester City supporters can connect with and be proud of."