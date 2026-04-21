The demise of Leicester City: How the Foxes have fallen from fairy-tale Premier League winners to cusp of relegation to League One in just 10 years

Going into Tuesday's Championship clash with Hull City at the King Power Stadium, the 5000-1 shot who stunned the sporting world are now odds-on to be relegated to the third tier of English football for just the second time in their 142-year existence, with Leicester eight points from safety with just three games to play.
So, how on earth has it come to this? The Foxes may have experienced plenty of highs and lows since writing the greatest underdog story ever told 10 years ago, but when they dropped back down to the Championship last year, the presumption was that they would go straight back up.
Leicester are instead on the verge of a second consecutive relegation, and the club responsible for what Sven-Goran Eriksson called "a dream for everyone that loves football" is now stuck in a seemingly never-ending nightmare of financial problems and fan fury.