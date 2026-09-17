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'Pathetic!' - Jurgen Klopp slams German media for 'leaking' his first international squad after calling up surprise midfield star
Unorthodox start to international management
Klopp has named an unprecedented 44-man split squad for his first international camp since replacing Julian Nagelsmann in July. Germany face a demanding run of four Nations League fixtures across an extended three-week break, prompting the former Liverpool boss to divide his roster into two distinct groups.
Key figures like Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala will feature in the first two matches, while Florian Wirtz joins up for the latter games. The standout decision was a maiden call-up for 23-year-old Elversberg midfielder Keidel. Meanwhile, Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav - Germany's top scorer at the recent World Cup - missed out entirely.
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Press conference fireworks
News of Keidel's inclusion broke before the official announcement, drawing a fierce response from the new national team boss. Klopp used his Wednesday press conference to directly call out the journalists responsible for the premature reveal.
"I spoke to Felix Keidel again last night and asked him what the last 16 or 17 hours had been like after someone leaked that he will be in the squad," Klopp told reporters. "And by the way, I can say that I don't give a damn that it came out early."
Despite insisting the timing did not bother him, the German tactician made his feelings clear on the journalistic practice itself. "I have absolutely no problem with that," he continued. "I just think it's a bit pathetic to make a living by putting things out there earlier than people actually need to know them. But whatever."
Assessing a bloated roster
The bloated squad size is a direct response to a congested international calendar. With Germany desperate for a fresh start after a disastrous World Cup campaign that ended in a round of 32 exit to Paraguay, Klopp is eager to evaluate his options quickly.
Returning to the dugout after overseeing Red Bull's football operations, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss explained the rationale behind his massive selection. “It’s very unusual that you’ve got four games in two weeks with the national team,” Klopp said. “I want to get to know as many players as possible in that time.”
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A crucial quadruple-header
Klopp's tenure begins with a testing Nations League trip to face the Netherlands on September 24. The first group of players will then return home to take on Greece just three days later.
Following that initial clashes, the squad rotates entirely to the second group. They will host Serbia on October 1, before concluding the international window with a reverse fixture against Greece on October 4.
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