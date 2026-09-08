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Ready for Anfield! Julian Alvarez headlines Atletico Madrid squad to take on Liverpool
Rojiblancos announce travelling squad
Atletico have departed for England ahead of Wednesday's Champions League league-phase curtain-raiser against Liverpool at Anfield. Simeone named a strong travelling party featuring Alvarez, who returned as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 defeat at Athletic Club. The Argentine forward had briefly missed training amid strong summer interest from Barcelona before Atletico stood firm on his release clause.
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Spanish side tackle Merseyside
The squad departed Barajas Airport at 10:00 AM before landing on Merseyside around 12:20 PM local time to set up base at The Municipal Hotel. Simeone and a player are scheduled to address the media at 5:45 PM ahead of an open training session on the Anfield pitch at 6:30 PM.
Simeone is without only two players for the trip, with striker Alexander Sorloth continuing his rehabilitation from injury while Arnau Ortiz serves an ongoing suspension dating back to August 2024. The presence of key first-team figures such as Jan Oblak, Koke, Cuti Romero, Jonathan David, and Ademola Lookman underlines the impressive depth at the visitors' disposal.
Historic rivalry renews battle
This fixture marks the second consecutive campaign that Atletico begin their continental quest away to Liverpool. The Reds have claimed victory in each of their last three Champions League clashes with Atletico, who have never suffered four successive defeats against a single European opponent. Meanwhile, new Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola remains winless in four competitive meetings against Simeone (three defeats, one draw).
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European giants test credentials
Atletico are determined to bounce back from their weekend domestic setback while looking to avoid a repeat of last season's 3-2 defeat at Anfield. The challenge remains formidable, given that Liverpool have never lost an opening home match in the European Cup or Champions League across 12 fixtures. Defensive resilience will be paramount for Simeone's men to claim vital early points before a gruelling league-phase schedule unfolds.
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