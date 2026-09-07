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Champions League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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James Freemantle

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Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League preview

TV Guide & Streaming
Champions League
Liverpool
Atletico Madrid
D. Simeone
D. Szoboszlai

Comprehensive match preview of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield. We talk tactics, team news, transfers, form and more.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Anfield

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on 9 Sept 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Champions League league phase gets underway with six-time European champions Liverpool welcoming Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid to Anfield.

Liverpool finally up and running in the EPL

Andoni Iraola's Reds ran out 2-0 winners against Ipswich Town on Friday, courtesy of a first-half brace from Alexander Isak to claim their first win of the campaign, after a pair of 2-2 draws. They also handed a debut to £123m summer signing Bradley Barcola, and the Frenchman might be eyeing a start here against Atleti.

Ipswich Town v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Atleti come off a stretch of mixed results

The visitors took a 3-0 hiding against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend in LaLiga, and continue to be plagued by problems up top. Argentinian striker Julian Álvarez wants out of the club after his desired move to Barcelona didn't materialise, while Alexander Sorloth is out with an injury. It's been a patchy sequence of results for manager Diego Simeone, with the defeat to Bilbao following a 3-1 win at Sevilla and a 2-2 draw with Villarreal. Alvarez was introduced off the bench against Bilbao, as was his compatriot and summer signing Cristian Romero. The pair might both be in line to start as they have invaluable Premier League playing experience.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATHLETIC BILBAO-ATLETICO MADRIDGetty Images

Likely XIs

Liverpool (4231): Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

Atleti (442): Oblak; Llorente, Pubil, Romero, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand, Lookman; Álvarez, Baena.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is similarly yet to release team news, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this stage. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

COM
D0-0
COM
W2-0
NEW
D2-2
NFO
D2-2
IPS
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATM

ATM - Form

OM
W1-2
MAL
W2-0
VIL
D2-2
SEV
W1-3
ATH
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Liverpool have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, and they also drew 2-2 with Newcastle United the week before. Their only win in that run came in a friendly against Como, while they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Monaco in pre-season. Liverpool scored six goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Atletico Madrid have been in stronger form, winning three of their last five and losing once. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory away at Sevilla in LaLiga, and they also beat Malaga 2-0 earlier in August. A 2-2 draw with Villarreal and a 2-1 friendly win over Marseille round out a positive sequence, with their only defeat coming against Manchester City in pre-season. Atletico scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawAtletico Madrid
3
0
2
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
FT
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
3
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
9Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on September 17, 2025, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield. Across the last five head-to-head encounters — all in the Champions League — Liverpool have won three times to Atletico's two. The previous meetings include a 2-0 Liverpool win at Anfield in November 2021, a 3-2 Liverpool win in Madrid in October 2021, a 3-2 Atletico win at Anfield in March 2020, and a 1-0 Atletico win in the first leg of that same tie in February 2020.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are currently positioned first in their respective groups.

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