'Zero consideration' - Atletico Madrid slam 'unprofessional' Barcelona as they unanimously block Julian Alvarez transfer

The long-running tension between two of Spanish football's heavyweights reached a breaking point on Thursday as Atletico officially withdrew from all talks with Barcelona regarding the sale of Alvarez. In a firm public declaration, the capital club announced that their board of directors "have unanimously expressed their absolute support for the club’s decision to not negotiate the transfer of Alvarez to Barcelona."

The club did not hold back in their criticism of how the Catalan giants have handled the pursuit of the 26-year-old forward. The statement continued: "Atletico Madrid is open to standard transfer market negotiations when conducted in a professional, ethical and respectful manner. We fully stand behind the club’s previously communicated position that Barcelona failed to meet these requirements and, as a result, there will not be any negotiation and there is zero consideration of an Alvarez transfer to Barcelona."