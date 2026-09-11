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Adhe Makayasa

Juan Cuadrado completes emotional Colombia return as Millonarios confirm signing of former Juventus and Chelsea star

Transfers
J. Cuadrado
Millonarios
Primera A
Juventus
Serie A
Chelsea
Premier League

Former Juventus and Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado has officially secured an emotional homecoming to Colombia by signing for Millonarios on Thursday. The 38-year-old veteran returns to his homeland after a stellar 17-season European career, putting pen to paper on a deal running until June 2027 with the Bogota-based domestic heavyweights.

  • Veteran winger secures homecoming

    Colombian heavyweights Millonarios officially confirmed the free transfer signing of Cuadrado on Thursday. The switch brings an end to the winger's 17-season European tenure, which saw him feature across eight different clubs. The 38-year-old now returns to his homeland to represent Colombia's second-most successful club, having started his professional career with Independiente Medellin.


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    Club hails iconic signing

    The club did not disclose the financial details of the agreement when welcoming the player to the capital, though Transfermarktreports his deal runs until June 2027. Welcoming the return of the national team icon to the domestic top flight, Millonarios released a statement saying: "After gracing some of the most important stages in world football, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado returns to Colombia to wear the Blue jersey and begin a new chapter of his career with Millonarios."

  • Decorated career spans continents

    Since moving abroad to join Udinese in the summer of 2009, Cuadrado enjoyed a glittering career highlighted by a Premier League triumph at Chelsea and five Serie A titles across seven years with Juventus. Alongside spells at Lecce, Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Atalanta, and Pisa, he established himself as an international stalwart with 116 caps and 11 goals. Featuring across two World Cups and five Copa America tournaments cements his status as one of Colombia's most decorated footballers.

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    Domestic title charge begins

    Cuadrado will look to get up to speed quickly in the Categoria Primera A as Millonarios step up their pursuit of domestic silverware. The veteran's extensive elite European pedigree offers invaluable poise for the Bogota outfit amid an increasingly demanding fixture schedule. His forthcoming debut in blue promises to be one of the headline attractions in Colombian football over the coming weeks.