AFP
Joan Laporta reveals Barcelona's transfer stance on Raphinha ahead of 'exciting' Karim Adeyemi capture
Adeyemi deal nears completion
Barcelona are on the verge of confirming another major attacking reinforcement following a busy start to the summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have already secured Anthony Gordon and are now reportedly finalising an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Adeyemi. According to reports, the deal for the German international is worth €22 million plus up to €7 million in add-ons tied to appearances and title bonuses.
Speaking to reporters in Dallas, Laporta expressed his enthusiasm for the incoming forward. “We are very excited about Adeyemi. We've liked him for a while. He's dangerous and fast, and Deco handled the signing very well. The news came out when it was meant to,” the president stated.
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Raphinha staying despite Saudi interest
The influx of new talent had naturally sparked rumours regarding Raphinha’s position in the squad, particularly with Al-Hilal lurking. The Saudi Pro League outfit is reportedly prepared to launch a transfer offer worth more than €90 million to tempt the Brazilian away from Catalonia. However, Laporta has moved quickly to shut down talk of a sale, despite the club's well-documented financial struggles.
“Raphinha is going to stay. We have absolutely no interest in him leaving Barca. He is a mainstay. With Gordon and Adeyemi, I see that we are reinforcing the attack, but that doesn’t mean we are going to part ways with Raphinha, who is key for us,” Laporta clarified.
Reflecting on a mixed campaign
Laporta admitted that the 2025-26 season was not without its frustrations, primarily due to fitness issues. The president noted that former Leeds United star Raphinha was one of the world's elite performers the year prior, but was hampered when it mattered most last term.
“The shame about last season is that he wasn’t able to be at full capacity during that final stretch of the League, Champions League, and Copa. The results would have been different,” Laporta added.
- AFP
Incredible depth in attack
The arrival of Adeyemi and Gordon creates significant competition for places in the Barcelona XI. Hansi Flick now has an embarrassment of riches, with Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres, and Rony Bardghji all vying for minutes in the final third. For now, however, Raphinha remains firmly in the plans for Barcelona as they aim to win their third successive La Liga title and conquer the Champions League in 2026-27.
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