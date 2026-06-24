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'I will do everything in my power' - Brazil star Raphinha breaks silence on World Cup injury blow in emotional statement
A dream interrupted by injury
The 29-year-old had been a key figure for Brazil in their opening fixtures against Morocco and Haiti, but his momentum was halted abruptly. During the clash with the Caribbean side, Raphinha was substituted before the half-time whistle after feeling significant discomfort in his right leg. Subsequent medical tests confirmed a muscle injury in his right thigh, casting doubt over his further participation in the tournament.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has since confirmed that the Barcelona star remains with the group to undergo an intensive recovery programme. For a player whose season at Camp Nou was often disrupted by similar muscular issues, the timing of this latest blow is particularly cruel, yet the winger is refusing to let the situation break his spirit.
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An emotional commitment to the Selecao
Taking to Instagram to address the speculation surrounding his condition, Raphinha shared a nostalgic image from his early days with the national team. He used the platform to reaffirm his dedication to the cause, stating: “I chose this photo first because it reminds me of where it all began. The boy who dreamed of wearing the Brazilian national team jersey is still here. With the same dreams, the same gratitude, and the same desire to represent our country.”
The former Leeds United man went on to emphasise his passion for the game, adding: “I love football, I love what I do, and I love wearing the Brazilian national team jersey. Those who know me know how much I demand of myself and how hard I work every day to improve. And that will never change. I will do everything in my power to recover and return as quickly as possible.”
Defying the exit rumours
Despite the injury, Raphinha has no intention of heading home early. His focus remains entirely on his recovery and his commitments with the national side.
“I want to be alongside my teammates, fight for our goals, and continue giving my all to honor this jersey and bring joy to Brazilian fans. I remain strong,” he concluded.
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Looking ahead to Scotland clash
The Selecao will play their final group match against Scotland to secure their position at the top of the standings in Group C. A win or a draw against Scotland would guarantee progression. However, Raphinha will not play in this match. Several reports suggest that Ancelotti has prepared options to replace him. The 19-year-old Bournemouth talent Rayan is the favourite to start on the right wing for Brazil on Wednesday night, but there are still several other options under consideration, including the returning Neymar, Luiz Henrique, Gabriel Martinelli and Endrick.