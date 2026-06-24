In a bizarre turn of events following England’s frustrating draw against Ghana in Boston, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has stepped forward to claim responsibility for Kane’s uncharacteristic miss. The spiritualist, whose name translates to "Devil of Wednesday," suggested that his supernatural intervention was the only reason the Three Lions captain failed to find the back of the net in the crucial moment.

Speaking after the match, Bonsam insisted that his work was complete and that he would now allow the Bayern Munich star to return to his scoring ways. "I am the most powerful spiritualist in the whole world. Now, I am going to release Harry Kane so that, his next match, he can score," Bonsam said while performing a ritual and addressing the England skipper directly, adding: "Harry, I will come and visit you. Don’t be offended. We are friends."