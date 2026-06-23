England player ratings vs Ghana: Harry Kane has a shocker while Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon struggle as abysmal Three Lions forced to settle for bore World Cup draw in Boston

England dominated in terms of possession and territory during the first half but struggled to create any opportunities of note. Declan Rice powered a free-kick over the bar and Harry Kane had a shot blocked, but they failed to produce a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

That did change after the break as Anthony Gordon and Kane both forced Benjamin Asare into straightforward saves, but the Three Lions rarely looked like breaking the deadlock despite the likes of Bukayo Saka and Morgan Rogers being introduced from the bench.

That all changed in the final five minutes, as Saka first had a shot saved by Asare before Nico O'Reilly headed against the crossbar and Kane blazed the rebound over the top.

GOAL rates England's players from Boston...