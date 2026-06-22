AFP
Harry Kane curse threat! Ghanaian witch doctor who claimed responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo injury vows to 'stop' England captain in World Cup clash
Witch doctor sets sights on Kane
Bonsam has re-emerged in the spotlight ahead of England's World Cup meeting with Ghana. The witch doctor, who previously claimed responsibility for a knee problem that affected Ronaldo during the 2014 tournament, says he is now targeting Kane. The Bayern Munich striker entered the match in fine form after scoring twice in the 4-2 win over Croatia. Kane is also closing in on a significant milestone, sitting one goal away from surpassing Gary Lineker's record for the most World Cup goals scored by an England player.
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Bonsam outlines his intentions
Bonsam claims he wants to disrupt Kane's influence against Ghana, though he insisted he is not seeking to cause a serious injury. Speaking to the Daily Star, the spiritualist stated: "I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions. I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana."
Regarding his influence on Ronaldo, Bonsam maintained that his methods transcend traditional medicine. He said in 2014: "I know what Cristiano Ronaldo's injury is about, I'm working on him. I am very serious about it. I said it four months ago that I will work on Cristiano Ronaldo seriously and rule him out of the World Cup or at least prevent him from playing against Ghana and the best thing I can do is to keep him out though injury.
"This injury can never be cured by any medic, they can never see what is causing the injury because it is spiritual. Today, it is his knee, tomorrow it is his thigh, next day it is something else."
Tuchel's high standards in camp
While spiritual threats loom outside the camp, Tuchel is focused on maintaining a professional environment as his side seeks to secure a spot in the knockout stages. Full-back Djed Spence has highlighted the German's demanding nature as a key factor in their success.
"He's a great manager. He wants the best from his players," Spence told talkSPORT. "He demands high standards and for this tournament, we need to be ready, we need to be on it.
"Every session needs to be of the highest quality. That's what he demands. It's good. I think he's a great manager, he's a great guy. Very detailed in what he wants to do. I've got great respect for him.
"It's like what he always says, we're building a family, we've built a brotherhood within the team, everyone has one dream, one brain. I think everyone is on the same path. We can do special things. I think he's built that environment with this squad."
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Targeting a place in the knockout stages
The Three Lions will face Ghana in the second matchday of Group L at Boston Stadium on Tuesday. They currently lead the group with three points, ahead of their opponents on goal difference. A win would further boost England's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages before their final group game, allowing Tuchel to make some changes for the final match against Panama.