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Hansi Flick sends clear message to Anthony Gordon as England star awaits first Barcelona goal following Newcastle transfer
Gordon awaits maiden strike
The England winger, who arrived in a big-money switch from Newcastle United, failed to register a single shot during Barcelona's 4-2 win over Levante at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday. Despite his wait for a first goal in Blaugrana colours, the forward has already provided four assists and created 10 chances in La Liga this term. That creative output has helped the defending champions maintain a flawless start to the campaign with 15 points from five matches.
Flick backs marquee signing
Speaking to the media post-match, the German tactician voiced his delight with Gordon's tactical discipline and overall adaptation on the pitch. Defending the summer signing's contribution, the head coach said: "I think Anthony gives us a lot, especially when he receives the ball. He is always able to control it and then pass it to one of our players, and therefore keep possession."
He added: "Of course, as an attacker, when you have chances, you want to score. I hope he scores very soon, because that will also help him integrate completely. But I am happy with him, and I really appreciate what he gives us."
Catalans match historic start
The victory in Valencia featured a brace from Lamine Yamal alongside strikes from Xavi Espart and Karim Adeyemi, ensuring the club matched their best-ever start to a league season with an aggregate score of 21-4. Addressing that remarkable run and their three-point lead over Real Madrid at the summit, Flick said: "I am proud. I am proud of my team, and I am proud of the club. But this is only the beginning. I do not look too much at the numbers, because they also belong to the past."
Gruelling domestic schedule beckons
The Catalan giants continue their title defence by hosting Racing Santander at Camp Nou on matchday six of La Liga. Flick's men then face a stern away test against Sevilla on Saturday, September 19, before the domestic campaign pauses for the international break. That challenging series of matches provides Gordon with an excellent opportunity to score and solidify Barcelona's lead in the standings.
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