Frank Lampard issues reality check as Coventry City equal unwanted Premier League record after Brighton thrashing

Coventry manager Lampard refused to look for scapegoats and acknowledged the clear gulf in class between his side and the visitors. The tactician highlighted his team's lapse in concentration for the second goal and their loss of control following the early second-half dismissal.

Setting out his demands to the squad when speaking to Sky Sports, the former England midfielder said: "We have to be realistic in this league. They are a good team. We started well, the most disappointing goal is the second one and it was a mistake that you can't make at this level.

"If you reflect until the red card, we has good moments but down to 10 men it was a different game against a team with a lot of quality. The players gave everything until the end but it doesn't feel nice. We have to take some responsibility and understand they are the levels we need to raise to."