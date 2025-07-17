Former Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller announces plans to sign with Washington Commanders

Getty Images SportAbhinav SharmaFormer Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller announces plans to sign with Washington CommandersNFLFormer Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller is joining the Washington Commanders.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLB Von Miller announced on Instagram that he is signing with the CommandersWashington strengthening their pass rush by adding one of the best free agents availableMiller played for the Buffalo Bills last seasonWatch NFL Network live on Fubo (free-trial)Find the best dealsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Related LinksHow to watch Commanders 2025 NFL gamesHow to watch Bills 2025 NFL gamesNFL 2025 International tickets: Fixture dates, how to buy tickets, international schedule & moreWhen does the 2025 NFL regular season start?Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk