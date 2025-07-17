This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo BillsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Former Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller announces plans to sign with Washington Commanders

NFL

Former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller is joining the Washington Commanders.

  • LB Von Miller announced on Instagram that he is signing with the Commanders
  • Washington strengthening their pass rush by adding one of the best free agents available
  • Miller played for the Buffalo Bills last season
