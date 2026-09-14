AFLOSPORT
FIFA clears Bergson da Silva and Brad Tapp for Malaysia ahead of inaugural ASEAN Cup clash with Indonesia
Naturalisation boost for Malaysia
Bergson has officially been cleared to represent the Malaysia national team after fulfilling the five-year residency criteria with JDT since early 2021. The 35-year-old Brazilian-born striker has been the talisman for his club, registering an extraordinary return of 198 goals and 35 assists across 193 appearances in all competitions. His availability provides a vital attacking reinforcement for Harimau Malaya ahead of their upcoming regional commitments.
- AAP
Tapp strengthens defensive options
In defence, Tapp has been cleared via ancestry after verification confirmed he had never earned a senior cap for Australia. The 25-year-old, 183cm centre-back joined JDT from Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners during the summer 2026 transfer window and has featured in four of five league fixtures this term.
FAM confirmed the eligibility of both players after receiving formal verification from the governing body's relevant committee. In an official statement released on Sunday, the Malaysian FA stated: "FAM would like to inform that FIFA has confirmed that two JDT players, Bergson and Tapp, are eligible to represent the Malaysian national team. FAM received the confirmation after FIFA completed its review of the eligibility status of both players in accordance with stipulated rules and regulations."
Remaining eligibility cases pending
FAM also confirmed that the eligibility paperwork for two other JDT mainstays, Argentine forward Manuel Hidalgo and Australian centre-back Shane Lowry, remains under review at FIFA headquarters. The governing body affirmed it is still awaiting a definitive verdict regarding whether the pair will also be cleared to turn out for the national side. Addressing the ongoing review process, FAM explained: "The status of two other JDT players, Manuel Hidalgo and Shane Lowry, is still in the review and verification process by FIFA, and FAM is still waiting for an official decision from the world governing body."
- Xinhua
ASEAN Cup campaign begins
Interim head coach Tan Cheng Hoe, who was appointed by FAM in June 2026 following Peter Cklamovski's departure to Salford City, will guide the squad in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in Jakarta from September 25 to October 5. Malaysia have been drawn in Group A, facing a demanding schedule against hosts Indonesia, Singapore, and Bangladesh. Those crucial fixtures will immediately test Bergson and Tapp's match fitness and readiness.
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