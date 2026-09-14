‘What is more obvious than a diving header?!’ - VAR error stuns Michael Owen as City striker Erling Haaland benefits from bizarre Enzo Fernandez call in Manchester derby

The incident in question took place on the hour mark, with prolific Norwegian striker Haaland firing into the roof of the net from a tight angle. The flag initially went up against him, cutting celebrations short, but a review determined that the effort should stand.

City’s fearsome No.9 was being played on by the boot of United full-back Patrick Dorgu, as he deflected a low delivery from the left across the face of goal, and he made no mistake with a typically unerring finish. Fernandez was, however, another point of contention.

The World Cup-winning Argentine never got onside, after positioning himself as City’s furthest player forward, and attempted to get his head on the ball as it flashed past him. Fellow countryman and domestic rival Lisandro Martinez moved towards the midfielder when it became apparent that there may be some last-ditch defending to do. The South American centre-half had to ignore Haaland ghosting in behind him.

The match officials, led by those in the VAR booth, came to the collective decision that the goal should count. United legend Gary Neville, who was on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, suggested after viewing the replays himself that an apology would be forthcoming as a huge call in the most prominent of fixtures was clearly wrong.