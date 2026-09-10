'Incredible!' – Declan Rice makes sensational Arsenal claim after conquering Naples heatwave

Declan Rice expressed delight as Arsenal opened their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Napoli. Facing temperatures pushing 30 degrees and intense humidity in southern Italy, the Gunners controlled proceedings before finding a 75th-minute breakthrough.

A sublime 29-pass team move culminated in Martin Odegaard striking off the post to maintain Arsenal's perfect five-win start to the season.

The victory also saw Arsenal conquer the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, inflicting a rare home European defeat on the Italian giants.