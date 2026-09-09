Martin Odegaard rescues wasteful Arsenal with late Champions League stunner against Napoli

Odegaard came to the rescue for Arsenal as they kicked off their Champions League campaign with a hard-fought victory against Napoli. The Gunners' captain delivered a moment of magic in Naples to ensure Mikel Arteta's side did not pay the ultimate price for their early wastefulness in front of goal.

The Norwegian midfielder fired home a wonderful finish from outside the box, sparking wild celebrations among the 1,500 travelling supporters in Italy. It was a crucial intervention in what was Arsenal's first appearance in Europe's premier club competition since suffering heartbreak in last season's final. Odegaard's decisive strike also underlined his phenomenal individual form. The influential playmaker has now registered four goals in just five appearances across all competitions this term, a tally that includes his strike in the Community Shield.