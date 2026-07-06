Croatia lodge FIFA complaint over 'abuse of technology' after controversial World Cup exit against Portugal

Croatia’s World Cup journey ended in the most bitter fashion imaginable, as a 2-1 defeat to Portugal was sealed by a decision that has left the nation in shock. Following the final whistle, the HNS moved quickly to lodge a formal complaint with FIFA, alleging an "abuse of technology" that they believe unfairly cost them a place in the knockout rounds.

The controversy centres on a disallowed goal in the final seconds of stoppage time when Josko Gvardiol appeared to have rescued Croatia's tournament. The goal was initially given on the field, but a lengthy VAR review led referee Espen Eskas to overturn the decision, citing an offside that only became apparent through data housed within the match ball itself.

The governing body believes the spirit of the game was violated by a technicality, prompting them to take the rare step of lodging an official grievance. While FIFA often stands by its officiating teams, the governing body was forced to defend the VAR process in the wake of the intense scrutiny following the final whistle.